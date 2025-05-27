Blenheim Palace Adventure Play is a half term thrill for children of all ages

While the obvious adults’ attraction is the palace - a world heritage site – children are well catered for at the Adventure Play area which is conveniently adjacent to the Butterfly House, the maze and a pizza restaurant.

The two are connected by a delightful small railway – with carriages pulled by Winston the train (see video here).

This half term the palace has the children’s book characters Pip and Posy in residence on a magical adventure to find the end of the rainbow. With a new installation to spark your child’s imagination, participants can hop like frogs to the bridge slides, clip-clop through giant carrots like a unicorn, and zoom down zip wires like flying dragon fish.

When it’s time to rest, settle down in the brand-new storytelling area in the Orchard, where magical tales of Pip and Posy will come to life.

One mum, who took her toddler to the adventure playground last week, said: "It’s very well designed for children, to be fun and varied enough to spend a pleasant afternoon shuttling from one zone to the other, then stopping for an ice cream or some food, and going on to another area and enjoying the activities.

"As a parent I liked the chlorinated water that children can paddle in and the spongy surface of the pathways. It made it a relaxing experience for me, knowing my little one was not going to come to any harm.

"Youngsters of all ages are catered for – there are gentle activities and more dare-devil things like the zip wires for older children. The proximity to the maze, the butterfly house and the pizza restaurant make it a good place to visit and the railway to and from the palace is lovely.”

Visitors can buy a Palace and Play Pass which gives unlimited access to the palace, park and gardens as well as adventure play. This is converted into an annual pass and will will allow you to return as often as you wish over the next year.

To book tickets for Blenheim Palace, Park and Gardens: www.blenheimpalace.com/tickets-booking/

