Birthday bash for Banbury beauty business

A nail, hair and beauty salon will celebrate it tenth birthday next week with a charity cocktails and cake event which includes a sponsored head shave.

So, Hair Nails and Beauty on Parson's Street turns ten on Tuesday, August 20 and to mark the milestone owner Danielle Edgington-Gibson and her team have been fundraising all year to raise £10,000 for the Horton's Brodey Centre and Oxfordshire Mind.

The So Hair, Nail and Beauty team have been fundraising all year

Danielle said: "Being a local independent business, we are passionate about supporting local trades and gathering in unity to keep Banbury booming, along with recognising worthwhile local causes.

"In the small community of Banbury, I’m sure we’ve all been touched by, and felt the difference The Brodey Centre makes, and with mental health affecting so many people, we invite you to be part of stomping out the stigma and supporting people around you who maybe suffering in silence."

To date members of the So Hair and Nails team have held cake sales, participated in the Wolf Run and held a sponsored hair wax.

On Tuesday employee Kristal Coppin and husband Ben will both have their heads shaved to raise money towards the £10,000 total.

Kristal said: "I'm having it grade 2, I've never had it that short before, I'm always changing my hair."

The shave will start at 12pm and in addition to taking sponsorship for the shave the salon will be selling cakes and cocktails throughout the day between 11am and 4pm.

To sponsor the duo and find out more, visit their JustGiving page.