Cherwell District Council Waste Collection Loader Dave Young is recognised by his supervisor Ian Upstone for helping a Banbury woman in need (photo from Cherwell District Council)

A council employee who put his first aid skills to use while emptying the bins has been rewarded with a box of Cadburys Heroes by the lady he helped.

On Wednesday January 26, waste collection loader Dave Young was working his usual round in Banbury when he noticed a resident had fallen over in her back garden, hitting her head and cutting her nose.

Dave administered first aid to stop the bleeding, helped Mrs Pam Williams back into her house, and made her comfortable while he called her daughter and an ambulance.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He stayed with Mrs Williams until her daughter arrived and she was feeling better. Mrs Williams said Dave was a “real life hero,” so she contacted Dave’s senior manager Ian Upstone with a thank you note and the box of Cadburys Heroes.

Dave is a former member of the armed forces who joined the council near the start of the pandemic. Along with the rest of his crew he will typically cover around 20 miles a day travelling around the district and emptying bins.

As a member of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, Cherwell District Council guarantees job interviews to suitably qualified veterans who have recently left the armed forces and want to work for them.

Ian Upstone, waste resource and transport manager for Cherwell District Council, said: “I’m proud to manage a fantastic group of staff that have continued to perform throughout the challenges of the pandemic. When I thanked Dave for the time he spent helping Mrs Williams, his response was to say ‘It’s just part of job, we work to give a great service to our customers.'