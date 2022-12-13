Turkeys and Tyres has already raised £2,000 for food for struggling families this Christmas and hopes to raise more this weekend

The organisers are members of a group called Banbury Car and Bike Meet which has planned an event to support Banbury community hero Prabhu Natarajan in a bid to provide 300 food parcels for families struggling with the cost of living crisis this festive season.

Rowan Ridley said: “I run Banbury Car and Bike Meet and we are hosting an event this Sunday, December 18, to support Prabhu with providing 300 or more food parcels, each costing approximately £10, to members of the community that need them, this Christmas.

“The event is called ‘Turkeys & Tyres’ and the concept is that participants will arrive on the day and be given a route map for a scenic drive and a shopping list for food items to make up the parcels.

"We have a vast car community in Banbury and I am really looking forward to everyone pulling together to support the community.”

The day will start and finish at Banbury Cricket Club in Bodicote, which is hosting the event, where the food will be sorted ready for distribution to local organisations, who will in turn deliver them to the families that they support.

The organisations Mr Natarajan is supporting families through, are The Sunshine Centre, The Hill Community Centre, the Salvation Army, Park Road Masjid Food Bank, Rachel House and Dashwood House, Ukraine Help From Banbury, Banbury and Bicester College, St Leonard’s School and The Breadline Project.

Banbury Car and Bike Meet has also set up a JustGiving page for those who would like to donate but cannot attend or take part in Sunday’s event. The link is here.

The group has already raised £2,000 through previous fundraising and via members of the community and local businesses. This will go towards items for food parcels

“We would welcome any other local businesses who would like to donate or sponsor the event. They can do so either via the JustGiving page, or by reaching out directly to Prabhu or Banbury Car and Bike Meet,” said Mr Ridley.