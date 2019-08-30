Biker who died in Croughton crash named

Northamptonshire Police have named the man who died following a collision on the B4031 this week.

Harry Dunn, aged 19, of Charlton, Banbury, was travelling on Park End, Croughton, on his Kawasaki motorcycle when he was in collision with a Volvo XC90 travelling in the opposite direction.

He was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he died a short time later.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing, with witnesses and anyone with information asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 478 of August 27, 2019.