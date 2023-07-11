A group of cyclists enjoyed a ride through beautiful countryside and have raised £3,500 for a Banbury school.

The fourth annual 50km bicycle ride for the Friends of Frank Wise School saw 18 riders setting off from the Griffin Inn, Chipping Warden, heading to Stockton and back.

Friends old and new enjoyed a great day out, riding through villages on back roads, and finishing with a pint at the Griffin.

The event was organised again by Dave Kelly – whose daughter Penny goes to Frank Wise School – with his team of volunteers.

The money is used to maintain the Frank Wise minibuses which enable the children to have days out, as well as doing school runs for parents who need a helping hand.