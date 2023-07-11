News you can trust since 1838
Bike ride raises thousands to help a Banbury school for children with special needs

A group of cyclists enjoyed a ride through beautiful countryside and have raised £3,500 for a Banbury school.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST

The fourth annual 50km bicycle ride for the Friends of Frank Wise School saw 18 riders setting off from the Griffin Inn, Chipping Warden, heading to Stockton and back.

Friends old and new enjoyed a great day out, riding through villages on back roads, and finishing with a pint at the Griffin.

The event was organised again by Dave Kelly – whose daughter Penny goes to Frank Wise School – with his team of volunteers.

Cyclists who enjoyed a few hours travelling through beautiful countryside raised £3,500 for a Banbury schoolCyclists who enjoyed a few hours travelling through beautiful countryside raised £3,500 for a Banbury school
Cyclists who enjoyed a few hours travelling through beautiful countryside raised £3,500 for a Banbury school

The money is used to maintain the Frank Wise minibuses which enable the children to have days out, as well as doing school runs for parents who need a helping hand.

The event’s JustGiving page is still up and those wishing to contribute to the fund is very welcome to donate. See the website here – https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-kelly-1680106292053

Related topics:BanburyDave Kelly