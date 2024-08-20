Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The biggest Sealed Knot reenactment of the year takes place this weekend in Cropredy with 2,000 – 3,000 expected to take part.

There is a rumour of war. The Oxfordshire village of Cropredy is bracing itself for battle – the Battle of Cropredy Bridge.

Following Fairport’s Cropredy Convention, August Bank Holiday weekend sees civil war re-enactors from all over the country making their way to the same fields for the event.

“The original battle in June 1644 numbered some 10,000 combatants on each side and was an influential encounter in the English Civil Wars,” said Verna Wass.

Over 2,000 people are expected to descend on Cropredy for the reenactment of the Battle of Cropredy Bridge

"The poor outcome for the Parliamentary forces lead ultimately to a radical rethink and the establishment of the New Model Army. The impact on the local community was devastating.

“This year we mark the 380th Anniversary with a dramatic re-enactment of the battle fought on fields adjacent to Cropredy Bridge, which formed part of the original battlefield,” she said.

Some 2000-3000 combatants are expected to descend on Cropredy including drummers, flags, pikemen, musketeers, cavalry and canon.

In addition to the spectacle and drama, a Living History Village on the edge of the battlefield (in which Mrs Wass will make Banbury cakes the traditional way) will enable people to see many aspects of everyday life including a wide range of 17th century trades relevant to both village and military campaign life.

Verna Wass of Cropredy will be demonstrating how Banbury Cakes were made at the time of the Battle of Cropredy Bridge

Cropredy Bridge Battle is immortalised in song by Fairport’s rendition of Red and Gold, written by Ralph McTell, performed at this year’s Festival.

Rumour of War, written by Cropredy villagers, was set to a tune composed for it by Ric Sanders to mark the 350th Anniversary in 1994.