Bicester teenager expects 'those responsible' to pay for damages after pothole causes 'massive bang' to car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Gould was left fuming when his Volkswagen Polo GTI struck the “seven-eight inches deep pothole” at Shakespeare Drive.

The 18-year-old, who works in Enstone, said he has had to get a lift to work this week – as the car steering had gone funny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Gould said: “It is quite an expensive car and the potholes can do a lot of damage.

A teenager from Bicester who drove over a pothole which caused “a massive bang” is expecting “those responsible” to pay for damages from the incident.

“They make me not want to drive my car but it shouldn’t be like that.”

The car enthusiast said his Volkswagen was his “pride and joy”.

He had this message for the council: “I would like you guys to know any damage to my car you will be funding the repairs. They are all over Bicester it is shocking.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oxfordshire County Council says there is “absolutely no shortage of intent and effort locally to do a good job”.

The council highlights there are 13 teams out repairing the roads each day working within the funding the council has available.

A spokesman added: “In 2023, we repaired 39,633 potholes around the county.

“However, even with the extra funding made available by the government last year, councils have for some time been significantly underfunded by central government for highway maintenance work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The period straight after winter is always the most difficult and we allocate resources with that in mind.

“In weather conditions that we have experienced – with freezing temperatures and heavy rainfall – potholes can appear very quickly.

“We are prioritising those which pose the greatest safety concerns first.

But Mr Gould insisted the council was more interested in spending money on a new roundabout and that the authority “don’t really care about potholes.”

He said: “They almost do a half-job repairing them.

“It’s really bad in Bicester.

“The roads are appalling.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The frustrated motorist said he was going five-10 miles an hour when the pothole struck.

A recent 10-hour budget meeting saw intense discussion over how much money to invest in fixing roads with the Conservative opposition saying it should be more.

The county council states that 97 per cent of potholes are now cut square, joint sealed filled and compacted, to undertake a first time permanent fix.

Potholes can be reported via ‘Fix My Street’ or through the county council website.