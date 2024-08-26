Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A horse was freed by firefighters after it was found dragging a cattle grid following a field escape near Bicester.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at around 8.30pm after a horse had become caught in the cattle grid after jumping out of a field.

The horse had followed its field mate - the first having cleared the grid. However the victim got his leg caught in the cattle grid.

"He then managed to drag the section of cattle grid further down the lane. Thankfully, the owners were quickly on hand to calm the horse down and prevent him trying to move further, before calling 999,” a spokesman for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said.

"Firefighters from Bicester assessed the situation and made a plan to extricate the horse, while awaiting the arrival of the vet and our Animal Rescue Team from Kidlington.

"After the horse had been sedated by the vet to keep him calm, Firefighters used hydraulic spreaders to force apart the bars of the cattle grid and release him. We were then able to straighten the grid and re-install it, ensuring farm vehicles could continue to use the track.

“We are happy to report that the horse’s injuries are believed to be superficial and he is in a stable condition,” the spokesman said.

A cattle grid is a ditch that covers the width of a road. It has a series of metal bars running along it. The bars are spaced in such a way as to allow road vehicles to pass over them safely, but not livestock.