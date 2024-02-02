Bicester KFC ordered to pay £30,000 fine after cockroaches and dead flies found in restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The restaurant's franchisee, SBR Retail Limited, pleaded guilty to four offences relating to food hygiene and was sentenced at Oxford Magistrates Court on Tuesday January 30.

The offences date back to August 2022, when the council’s health protection team visited the premises and discovered cockroaches, dead flies in a walk-in fridge, chicken stored in dirty containers and a faulty washbasin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following this, the business voluntarily closed for a period of time and has since made improvements to now be awarded a four-star food hygiene rating.

Bicester KFC has been ordered to pay a fine after cockroaches and dead flies were discovered in the restaurant.

Cllr Phil Chapman, portfolio holder for healthy and safe communities, said: “Hygienic places to eat out are a key part of what makes our towns attractive and enjoyable, so making sure that takeaways and restaurants are complying with the law is one of our crucial roles.

“We always look to work with businesses to help them follow best practice, but we will not hesitate to take formal enforcement action when necessary. This was a shocking case, which the judge agreed put public health at risk.

“This verdict is a positive result for anyone who enjoys eating out in north Oxfordshire and should serve as a reminder to other food businesses to abide by the law.”