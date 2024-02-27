Bicester gin distillery and shop wins best bottle design at World Gin Awards
Sky Wave, which is based on Bicester Heritage, has been crowned the World’s Best Gin Range Design at this year’s awards.
The company, which started five years ago, won the award for its environmentally friendly bespoke bottles that take inspiration from the 1920’s era of art deco.
Designed in Wales and manufactured in Yorkshire, the bottles have been produced to be lightweight, reducing the impact on raw material usage, production and transportation.
Sky Wave co-founder Rachel Hicks said: “The World Gin Awards 2024 recognises the biggest and most prestigious names in the gin industry.
"We are just five years into our journey as an independent craft distillery, so we are thrilled to have our beautiful new bottle design recognised globally.”
