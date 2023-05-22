Best-selling children's illustrator holds interactive reading session at Banbury Library

The best-selling children’s book illustrator and Oxfordshire local Korky Paul hosted an interactive reading session last Saturday (May 20) at Banbury Library.

The event was organised by the Oxford University Press and the National Literary Trust and saw renowned illustrator Korky Paul, of the best-selling Winnie & Wilbur series, lead an interactive reading session along with exciting draw-along and craft activities.

Parents and children from the schools participating in the Oxfordshire Raise a Reader programme were invited, along with members of the public who were welcome to attend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Korky Paul, illustrator of Winnie and Wilbur, said: "I was delighted to have such an engaged audience in Banbury. It was a spell-binding and magical session!"

The illustrator of the best-selling Winnie & Wilbur series Korky Paul hosted an interactive reading session at Banbury Library.

The event came after the opening of new library spaces in 10 Oxfordshire schools, which have had 300 books donated by Oxford University Press and are receiving training by the university press team to develop effective whole-school reading programmes.

Caroline Derby, head of early literacy and phonics at Oxford University Press, said: "We are delighted to be working with the National Literacy Trust on our Oxfordshire Raise a Reader schools initiative to foster a love of life-long reading in all children.

"A huge thanks to Banbury Library for hosting such a fantastic event with our much-celebrated illustrator Korky Paul. The amount of enthusiastic children and parents who took part on the day is a testament to the vital role libraries play in the community and how important events like this are to inspire a love of reading for all."