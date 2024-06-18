Best-selling children's author hosts reading event for kids at Banbury Library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A best-selling children’s author hosted a reading event at Banbury Library last weekend as part of the Oxford University Press Raise a Reader schools’ initiative.

Paula Harrison, author of the popular 13-book superhero series ‘Kitty’, read excerpts of her work on Saturday, June 15.

The event was organised by Oxford University Press and the National Literary Trust in collaboration with Banbury Library.

As well as an interactive reading session, Paula led exciting draw-alongs and craft activities based on her much-loved Kitty series.

Parents and children from the schools participating in the Oxfordshire Raise a Reader programme were invited, along with members of the public.

Paula said: “It was wonderful to see so many families at Banbury Library. Coming to the library is such a great way to get children to try out new authors and new books, and before you know it they've turned into brilliant readers!”

As part of the Raise a Reader schools’ initiative, ten Oxfordshire schools have been stocked with 500 new children’s books and a range of soft furnishings and book storage.