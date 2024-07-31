Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A best-selling author from New York has released a new novel set in his childhood town of Brackley.

Award-winning author Simon Van Booy used memories from his time growing up in Brackley and attending Magdalen College to inspire his new book, Sipsworth.

To celebrate the release of Sipsworth, Simon visited the Old Hall Bookshop in Brackley to sign copies of the book and meet fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new book has received positive reviews from critics. English novelist and journalist Mike Gayle said the book is “utterly charming and beautifully written.”

Best-selling author Simon Van Booy used memories from growing up in Brackley to set his latest novel in the town.

Published by Bedford Square Publishers this month, the book is the 17th release by the prolific New York author.

It tells the story of Helen Cartwright, who returns to her childhood town (based on Brackley) after the deaths of her husband and son.

Falling into depression and wishing to be left alone, Helen’s life is dramatically changed when she encounters an abandoned pet mouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book is described as an adult fiction novel about loss, loneliness and the power of friendship and connection.

To celebrate the release of the new novel Sipsworth, author Simon Van Booy signed copies at the Old Hall Bookshop in Brackley.

Decorated American author Ann Patchett said: “Simon Van Booy’s characters are loaded with charm, resilience, and the deep desire for connection that all mammals share. I loved it.”

Simon was raised in Brackley as well as rural Wales, but currently resides in New York.

As well as writing over a dozen books for adults and children, Simon Van Booy has been published in The New York Times, the Financial Times, and the Washington Post.