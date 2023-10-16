Best of British wildlife photography comes to Banbury for spectacular new exhibition

A new exhibition at the Banbury Museum and Gallery will showcase some of the best images from the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2023.

Running from Saturday October 21 until Sunday January 14, the captivating exhibition is a celebration of wildlife and a showcase of the country’s leading photographers.

The exhibition features 80 of the shortlisted and winning submissions that span 10 different categories, from botanical Britain to wild woods and urban wildlife.

Many of this year’s competition images are thought-provoking and raise conversations about protecting the environment, but they are also a window into Britain’s nature and wildlife photography at its finest.

Sleeping with Dandelions by Lewis Newman.

Will Nicholls, director of the British Wildlife Photography Awards, said: “The talented photographers in this year’s competition have given us an exceptional window into Britain’s nature.”

“It’s an important reminder of the wildlife and wild spaces that still remain in the UK and are in need of our care and protection.”