Bench erected in memory of Brackley man who devoted his life rescuing ill and orphaned hedgehogs

A bench has been placed at a Brackley beauty site to honour the memory of a local man who dedicated much of his life to rescuing and looking after hedgehogs.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Jackson, founder of the Brackley Hogwatch charity, sadly passed away in September last year after suffering from ill health for some time.

Known as The Hedgehog Man around Brackley, Andrew spent over 12 years coordinating the charity and looking after hedgehogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During these years he spent many hours speaking with local schoolchildren and teaching them what to do if they saw a sick or injured hedgehog.

The late Andrew Jackson and Brackley Hogwatch volunteers from left to right, Meryl Rimmer, Sue Bowers Merry, Julie Rump, Sarah Harding, Charlie Whiting, Victoria Fairburn, Julie Wade, Becky Warwick Lacey and Tracey French.

He also transformed his home into a hedgehog sanctuary where he helped to save the lives of over 1,000 hedgehogs.

In tribute to Andrew, a bench has been placed at St James’ Lake in Brackley by the trustees, rescuers and volunteers of Brackley Hogwatch.

After the fundraising goal for the bench was reached in just two days, it was officially opened by members of Brackley Hogwatch on Sunday, November 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treasurer of Brackley Hogwatch, Becky Warwick, said: “Andrew spent over 12 years looking after the local hedgehog population in Brackley and surrounding villages, and is still very deeply missed by all his friends.

Trustees of the Brackley Hogwatch Charlie Whiting, Victoria Fairburn and Tracey French and the plaque on the memorial bench for Andrew.

“He was well-loved and respected for his dedication and determination in saving hedgehogs' lives and preventing their extinction.

“It is wonderful that the local community have come together to raise the funds for the bench so that he can always be remembered.”

Andrew was also well-known among the wider hedgehog conservation world and often offered advice on tracking hedgehogs, which he was considered an expert at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friend and fellow Brackley Hogwatch member with Andrew, Julie Rump, said: “Andrew Jackson founded Brackley Hogwatch in 2011 and from then on, devoted his life rescuing ill and orphaned hedgehogs with the aim of conserving the local hedgehog population.

“Andrew was deeply knowledgeable about hedgehogs and very passionate about preventing their extinction.

“The trustees, rescuers and volunteers of Brackley Hogwatch are dedicated to carrying on Andrew's legacy.”

For more information about the Brackley Hogwatch charity, including how to volunteer or make a donation, visit: https://www.brackleyhogwatch.co.uk/