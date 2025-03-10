Beloved Banbury dog Lola wins Crufts best crossbreed championship

A much-loved dog, who helped her owner recover from post-natal depression, has won Crufts’ best cross-breed championship.

Lola, a one-year-old Whippet/Saluki/Collie cross is owned by Bex Hall who was beyond thrilled when her pet won the Scruffts Family Crossbreed of the Year title at the world’s greatest dog show on Saturday.

Lola was one of four crossbreed finalists in the national Scruffts competition. Hundreds of dogs competed in qualifying heats around the country in 2024, with 24 dogs and their owners taking part in the semi-finals, which also took place at Crufts earlier on Saturday.

Bex said: “I'm so happy, I’m so proud of her, I’ve cried a lot. Lola came at a time where I was in a bit of a bad place, I’d had a really bad birth with my baby, I’d shut down and I wouldn’t really go out. But Lola and I have now done so many things together and she's just given me a new lease of life.”

Bex Hall cannot believe her ears when she hears Lola has won the championship at Crufts

The four finalists were judged by actress and Hits Radio presenter, Gemma Atkinson, and dog judge Glenn Davies, who were looking for qualities such as good character, health and temperament with people and other dogs.

On choosing the winner, Ms Atkinson said: “They’ve all got such lovely back stories, they've all changed their owners' lives in some remarkable way. I know the dogs just think they’re here for a fun day out but you just feel bad having to choose one. You just look into their eyes and want to tell the other three they won as well - but of course they're all winners!

“Bex had a very traumatic childbirth, which I also did and I know how that feels. She said little Lola brought her back to life, so I think the fact that she is there helping her be a better mum, it’s like a full circle for them all. It’s a lovely little family.”

The Scruffts Family Crossbreed of the Year competition is run by The Kennel Club which organises Crufts and caters exclusively for crossbreed dogs - dogs whose parents are of two different breeds or a mixture of several breeds.

Winner of Scruffts Bex Hall (second from right) with Lola and Judge Gemma Atkinson and the finalists today the third day of Crufts 2025. Photo BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

As well as the Scruffts Crossbreed Family Dog of the Year title, Lola received a year’s supply of healthy hypo-allergenic dog food from James Wellbeloved.

James Wellbeloved Brand Manager, Sonja Hartomo said: "Huge congratulations to Lola and Bex on their fantastic achievement – it was clear to see the pair have a truly special bond and they are very deserving winners.

“James Wellbeloved is very proud to be exclusive supporters of this wonderful competition which celebrates the nation’s wonderful crossbreed dogs.”

The other three finalists were:

Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog: Chester, a Cocker Spaniel/Border Terrier cross owned by Jody Hall from Bournemouth, Dorset.

Good Citizen Dog Scheme: Marnie, a mixed breed owned by Lyn Freeman from Harlow, Essex.

Golden Oldie Crossbreed: Miley, a 10-year-old Labrador/Miniature Poodle cross owned by Kevin Norcott from Newcastle.

To enter one of the 2025 heats, please visit the Crufts website to find one near you crufts.org.uk/scruffts

Bex’s birth trauma was one of 50 recorded in the Keep the Horton General campaign’s Birth Trauma Dossier last summer.