Bell ringers in Bloxham kept the bells ringing before the King's Coronation

They appealed for people to come forward to "Ring for the King"

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:44 BST

Bell ringers in Bloxham kept the bells ringing before the King's Coronation in Westminster Abbey.

The Bloxham band rang the bells from 9.15 to 9.45am in South Newington as they do not have any bell ringers - and then they managed to ring the bells in Bloxham from 10 to 10.30am.

The team included Andrew Whiffin, Dawn Gibbs, Oleg Medvedev, Catherine Fairbank, Amy MacDonald, Isabel Hands, Blue Watson, Alan Griffin and Donald MacDonald

Front Row: Andrew Whiffin, Dawn Gibbs, Oleg Medvedev, Catherine Fairbank, Amy MacDonald. Back Row: Isabel Hands, Blue Watson, Alan Griffin, Donald MacDonald.

Alan Griffin said: "In January 2023 I put a poster in the Bloxham Broadsheet inviting people to "Ring for the King"

"One of the ringers who rang for the Coronation answered my poster. It was Dawn Gibbs. She had her first lesson on February 10.

I have given her seven one-hour lessons, and she can now handle a bell competently, and can ring 'Call Changes'.

To find our more about bell ringing in Bloxham, visit: https://www.stmarysbloxham.org.uk/bellringing.htm or email [email protected]

