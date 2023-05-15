The new director of music at St Mary’s church in Banbury is making his mark by growing the choir and hosting a series of open days.

Dylan McCaig has only held the position at St. Mary’s since March, but in that time he has grown the choir to over double in size, as well as organising a number of music open days and concerts at the church.

The director of music is also applying for a number of grants to enable members of the choir to receive professional vocal training, gain qualifications and provide the choir with more performance opportunities.

Dylan said: "Around 30 years ago, St. Mary’s had a rich choral tradition, the size of most modern day cathedral choirs, but the numbers dropped to around three members in recent years. I am pleased to report that we are currently building it back up and currently have 15 singers.

The choir at St Mary's Church has grown over double in size since Dylan was appointed director of music.

"We have welcomed pupils from The Warriner School and are hoping to see more pupils join from other Banbury schools, so we can revive that rich choral tradition at St Mary’s."

The church is also holding an open day on Saturday July 15, where children will have the opportunity to play the church’s historic organ, receive tuition from professional organists, and enrol in a new scheme that will connect young organists with playing opportunities in local churches.

Following that event, the church will host Banbury’s first ever early music event on Saturday July 29, which will see a young Baroque music competition that will give pupils the chance to demonstrate their musical knowledge and ability from the 1600 to 1750 period.

Dylan said: "What we are doing at St. Mary’s is so special, we have tonnes planned for the future, and we are really starting to branch out, and it's beginning to look very exciting for the area.

Dylan McCaig

"Last Sunday was the first time we had a soprano-alto choir in Banbury, and it was so special. It’s been just two months since I began my time at St. Mary's, and we have made amazing progress."

For more information visit St Mary’s website at https://www.banburystmary.org.uk/ ,if you are interested in joining the choir at St Mary’s, please email: