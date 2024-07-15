Becky Hill, Snow Patrol and Ministry of Sound Classical to headline Big Feastival near Chipping Norton

Alex James is looking forward to kicking off Big Feastival 2024.

Becky Hill, Snow Patrol and the Ministry of Sound Classical are some of the headline acts confirmed to perform at Alex James' festival the Big Feastival.

Returning to Blur bassist Alex James' dairy farm near Kingham for its 12th year, the Big Feastival will take place across the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 23- 25)

Over the years, the festival has gained a reputation for drawing crowds because of its unique mix of star music performances and award-winning food.

Suitable for the whole family, the festival is a popular hit with families because of its selection of children’s entertainers, fun fair and petting zoo.

Alongside the aforementioned headline acts, visitors will have the chance to take in Ash, Cat Burns, Johnny Marr, Natasha Bedingfield, Jax Jones, Kate Nash and Scouting for Girls as well as an array of other live acts and DJs.

Food lovers and aspiring cooks will be able to watch several cookery masterclasses with well-known chefs like Andi Oliver, Misquita Oliver and Raymond Blanc.

Speaking earlier in the year, host Alex James said: “I’m so excited for Big Feastival 2024; every year the festival gets bigger and better.

“This is the ideal way to spend your August bank holiday weekend, with friends, family, and plenty on offer to keep everyone entertained. See you all on the farm.”

Last year’s event saw around 25,000 festival goers enjoy the summer weather and mix of music and quality food at Alex James’ 200-acre working dairy farm.

For more information, including how to buy tickets visit: https://thebigfeastival.com/