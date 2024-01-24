Becky Hill and Snow Patrol to headline Big Feastival near Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in its 13th year, the Big Feastival returns again this August bank holiday to Blur bassist Alex James’s dairy farm in Kingham.

The festival has gained a reputation for its unique combination of star music performances and award-winning food served by celebrated chefs.

Host Alex James said: “I’m so excited for Big Feastival 2024; every year the festival gets bigger and better.

“We already have a stellar music line-up with so much more still to announce. This is the ideal way to spend your August bank holiday weekend, with friends, family, and plenty on offer to keep everyone entertained. See you all on the farm.”

Alongside Becky Hill and Snow Patrol, the festival will see performances from Cat Burns, Cian Ducrot, Natasha Bedingfield, Kate Nash, Ash, CMAT, Jalen Ngonda, Ashare, Scouting For Girls and The Florentinas.