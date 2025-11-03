Beckhams anger Great Tew neighbour with new driveway idea at Banburyshire home

David and Victoria Beckham have angered a neighbour over their plans to resurface an accessway to their Great Tew home to try and avoid traffic heading to Soho Farmhouse.

The celebrity couple have applied for planning permission to turn an agricultural track into a tarmac-laid access for their Maplewood Barn home.

But an angry neighbour says their bid should be turned down as the proposal would affect ramblers who should be ‘undisturbed by giant SUV's lumbering up and down’.

Currently the Beckham's mansion near Great Tew has a single lane cul-de-sac access, which also serves as the only way for visitors to drive to Soho Farmhouse.

They have applied to West Oxfordshire District Council to change of use of part of the existing agricultural track to form a secondary residential access.

The couple want to extend the track to connect to their existing driveway and improve existing dropped kerb access and gates onto Ledwell Lane.

In documents to support their application, the Beckhams say their existing access to Tracey Lane is problematic as it is a single use cul-de-sac with busy and 'unsafe' levels of traffic.

But the plans, which are under consideration by the council, have already been hit with local backlash.

Joan Lane, who lives in Great Tew, said: "I must strongly object to this proposal. The house already has gone perfectly serviceable access road so why is another stretch of tarmac laid through the woods deemed a good idea.

"Ramblers use the lane and they should be left undisturbed by giant SUV's lumbering up and down. Please do not allow this application."

In planning documents, a representative of the Beckhams described it as a ‘modest, sensitively designed conversion’.

They said: "The proposals regularise and complete the conversion of a short, previously consented agricultural track from Ledwell Lane to serve as a secondary residential access, provide a short link into the existing driveway within the curtilage."

They argued it would "modestly upgrade the existing crossover and gates at Ledwell Lane for safe residential use."

The statement added: "The works respond to operational, safety, and amenity needs, while being carefully designed to conserve the rural, heritage and landscape character of the area.”

Part of the application, for a ‘short intra‑curtilage link connecting the agricultural track to the existing driveway within the grounds’, is retrospective, meaning the work has already been carried out ahead of the application. Documents also outlined the installation of new inward opening timber gates’.

The Beckham's representative added: "The access retains an agricultural, low-key character using unbound loose gravel, post-and-wire fencing where needed, and a simple timber field gate.

"Any bollard/path lighting, if later required, will be minimal, downward-directed and on timers/sensors to avoid light spill.

"Ledwell Lane is a two-way rural road operating within capacity with a benign collision record; Tracey Lane is a single-track cul-de-sac serving residential properties, Great Tew Estate land and the only visitor access to Soho Farmhouse, experiencing high traffic and frequent conflicts and delays at peak periods.

"Providing a residential access onto Ledwell Lane improves safety, convenience and journey reliability for the single dwelling, reduces reliance on the constrained Tracey Lane, and modestly rebalances movements away from a known pinch-point."

David and Victoria Beckham have previously been accused of 'drip-feeding' development at their £6m Cotswolds home.