Beacons are lit as the Banbury area kicks off celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Sir Tony Baldry and Cllr Jayne Strangwood officiate at the lighting of Banbury's Platinum Jubilee beacon

More than 3,000 people gathered in Spiceball Park for the special occasion and Banbury was one of more than 2,000 cities, towns and villages across the country to light civic bonfires.

The lighting of the beacon came at the end of a fun evening that included a musical trip down memory lane.

Local singer Beau Norton (aka art shop owner Barry Whitehouse) revived songs that were popular in 1952 – the year Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll began her history-making 70-year reign.

The beacon is lit at Spiceball Park at the same time as 1,500 others around the country

A wide selection of eats and drinks were available as the crowd enjoyed sing-along sessions and relaxed in the unique atmosphere of the event.

The beacon ceremony started with bagpiper Richard Jasper playing Diu Regnare (Latin for ‘Long to Reign’) and buglers following on with the call ‘Majesty’ which was specially written for the jubilee by veteran army bugler Andrew Carlisle.

Beacons everywhere were scheduled to be lit at 9.45pm and Banbury was spot on the dot.

Banbury High Steward Sir Tony Baldry, accompanied by town mayor Jayne Strangwood, introduced the lighting of the beacon and Sir Tony called on the crowd for three rousing cheers for the Queen.

Piper Richard Jasper plays Diu Regnare (Latin for ‘Long to Reign’) at the Banbury beacon lighting ceremony

Sir Tony said: “It is a wonderful turnout and it seems the whole of Banbury has come to the first of four days of celebrations to recognise 70 years of dedicated service by the Queen.”

Cllr Strangwood added: “It is a tremendous honour to be mayor at such a marvellous and historic time in this country’s history. I’m thrilled to be part of the celebrations.”

She continued: “Tonight has been a wonderful start to a series of fabulous jubilee events and I’m looking forward to all of them. Party in the Park on Saturday will be an event to remember and Sunday’s Big Lunch will be great for the kids.”

A fire eater and a firework display finished the evening in spectacular style.

Buglers play the call ‘Majesty', specially written for the jubilee by veteran army bugler Andrew Carlisle

In Hornton, scores of residents gathered for the lighting of the beacon high up on the edge of the village. Villager Lucy Burke won the prize for the best dressed house with her full size replica of the Queen and her corgis.

Sarah Walther crocheted an Imperial State Crown and the ladies of the village created a stunning crown of flowers for the parish church.

In Banbury, Brackley, Chipping Norton and all around the district, residents decorated their homes and enjoyed community events to celebrate the remarkable reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Beau Norton - aka Barry Whitehouse - entertains the crowd with songs from the Coronation era

Spirits were high at Spiceball Park where a 3,000 strong crowd shared the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Trade was brisk at the food outlets at Spiceball Park

The Jubilee day was blessed with good weather and the crowd at Spiceball Park made the event a memorable day

The Town Council's celebrations at Spiceball Park were enjoyed by thousands

Union Jacks were in evidence all over the town as residents celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

The Queen is pictured outside the Mountfords' decorated home in Banbury