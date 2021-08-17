Beach Boys tribute band plays Banbury's Mill Theatre this weekend

The Beach Boys Smile tribute band plays Banbury's Mill Theatre on August 21

The Beach Boys Smile celebrates one the most loved and greatest bands of all time. With over 40 albums, 38 top 40 hits and a career spanning over 50 years, The Beach Boys gave us the surfing sound and this tribute band offers a sensational production to have the audience singing along and smiling from ear to ear.

The promoters describe the Beach Boys Smile performance as 'perfect' with their rendition of those famous West Coast harmonies, classic songs and Brian Wilson's stunning compositions - all supported by brilliant musicianship.

The concert features hits such as Surfin’ USA, I Get Around, California Girls, Barbara Ann, God Only Knows, Good Vibrations and many more.

Tickets are £22 and can be booked at The Mill's online portal here.