BBC auction show looking for Banbury area residents for Blenheim Palace episode

The BBC's popular travelling auction TV show is coming to Blenheim Palace next week, and they are looking for local residents to take part.

Presenters Christina Trevanion and Robin Johnson from BBC One’s The Travelling Auctioneers will be filming an episode of the show at Blenheim Palace on Tuesday August 8.

The production team of the show is looking for locals to participate in a major auction that will be run by JS Fine Art auctioneers from Bodicote.

Three auctions will be filmed, which will make it into the show’s upcoming second series that sees Christina and Robin take their auction house and workshop across the UK.

The BBC's The Travelling Auction show is coming to Oxfordshire and is looking for locals to take part in filming.

To take part in the filming or the bidding, let a member of the Blenheim team know on arrival, and you will be given access to the area of the grounds for the auction. Visitors can register on site at 11am and the auction begins at noon.