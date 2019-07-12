BARKS bags a winner with charitable donation

Banbury Animal Rescue & Kindness Service (BARKS) have double cause for celebration this month as, half-way through their 2019 membership campaign, they have 170 members signed up, over half way to their target of 300.

They also, this week, received a donation of £212 from Mountain Warehouse via its tote bag scheme.

BARKS mascot, Maine Coon cat Alwin, in the arms of BARKS volunteer Victoria Ambrose flanked, from left, by store staff member Garth Boyles, BARKS chair'Ann Collins and assistant store manager Nic Hemming.

Nic Hemming, assistant manager at Mountain Warehouse, said: “We're really pleased with everyone who has supported this idea.

"It's such a worthy local cause and one the team here chose because we're all animal lovers. I have two BARKS cats myself.”

BARKS chair Ann Collins added: "This Mountain Warehouse scheme is a welcome bonus in this busy year of membership campaigning. We need 130 more members to get back to our optimum of 300.

"Everyone can be confident all funds are spent on animal care and re-homing.”

BARKS annual membership is £10 per person or £15 per family. To sign up, email barks2010@hotmail.co.uk, phone 07427 063178 or go to www.barks.org.uk or their Facebook page.