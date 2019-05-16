Barford's Buttermilk Bridge bags the big bucks

A Charity Bridge evening held at Buttermilk Farm in Barford St. Michael raised thousands for charity.

The event, held by kind permission of Patrick and Hennie Bradshaw, attracted around 100 players for an evening of food and Bridge.

During the course of the evening, over £2800 was raised which will be equally split between Katherine House Hospice and the national charity Cancer Research.

The organisers were pleased at the total raised and how well the evening ran.

The event was sponsored by Banbury's Fisher German and organised by a dedicated group of volunteers, pictured above.