Banbuy community comes together to dance, enjoy music and raise money for charity
Organised by Banbury Town Council, the event aimed to bring the community together to raise money for Mayor Fiaz Ahmed’s two chosen charities for the year, Dogs for Good and Katharine House Hospice.
Attendees, young and old, dressed in their finest attire and enjoyed an afternoon of music, dancing, and a selection of teas and cakes.
Banbury Mayor Fiaz Ahmed said: "This event truly showcased the strength and generosity of our community.
“I'm immensely grateful to everyone who attended and backed our initiatives to raise funds for local charities. Together, we're making a positive difference and spreading hope within our community.”
The money raised from the event is still being counted, and Banbury Town Council hopes to release the exact figures following the Mayor’s Fundraising Civic Dinner event.