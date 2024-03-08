Banbuy community comes together to dance, enjoy music and raise money for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Banbury Town Council, the event aimed to bring the community together to raise money for Mayor Fiaz Ahmed’s two chosen charities for the year, Dogs for Good and Katharine House Hospice.

Attendees, young and old, dressed in their finest attire and enjoyed an afternoon of music, dancing, and a selection of teas and cakes.

Banbury Mayor Fiaz Ahmed said: "This event truly showcased the strength and generosity of our community.

The Banbury community came together to enjoy an afternoon of music, dancing for the Mayor's Tea Dance.

“I'm immensely grateful to everyone who attended and backed our initiatives to raise funds for local charities. Together, we're making a positive difference and spreading hope within our community.”