Banburyshire's popular three-day boutique festival kicks off at Great Tew this Friday

A three-day boutique festival kicks off at Great Tew this Friday. The event is in its fourth year and a big crowd is expected.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park Fair takes place at The Great Tew Estate from Friday – Sunday, June 20 – 22. It celebrates independent artisans, cherished fashion and lifestyle brands and quintessential family entertainment. A glance at the line-up shows some of the events to be enjoyed over the three days.

There will be live music, workshops, unlimited fair ground rides and pop-up feasting and more in a festival atmosphere to complement the curated shopping experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch in 2022, the festival has attracted several celebrities living in the Chipping Norton area including Simon Cowell and Kaleb Cooper.

Crowds are expected at Park Fair from Friday to Sunday

This year, Park Fair is teaming up with Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone brewery to offer visitors a selection of British lagers and ciders at the festival’s pop-up pub, The Hawkstone.

Alongside the wide selection of clothing stalls the festival has become recognised for, visitors will be able to book photoshoots with professional photographers, enjoy vintage fairground rides, watch cooking demonstrations and enjoy a host of activities on offer.

Lucy Drinkwater, founder of Park Fair, said: “Park Fair continues to grow, year on year, and I’m excited to reveal our latest additions in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I take the utmost pride in crafting a programme that showcases the best talent and tastes of the Cotswolds, alongside workshops, boutiques and experiences sourced from further afield.

“It’s exciting to watch the growth every year and I’m so pleased to be able to extend our opening hours by popular demand.”

Other highlights of this year’s festival promise to be the dog show organised by premium dog food company Cotswold RAW. Classes include Musical Sit, Best on Lead, Happiest Contestant, Biggest Poser, Festival Ready and Best Moves.

There will also be a pop-up hair salon put on by luxury hair stylists, House of Hare. And LucieApp will be offering beauty treatments, including make-up (including festival make-up), manicures and a selection of massages. Options are available for children. To book, click below or email [email protected]

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit https://parkfair.uk/