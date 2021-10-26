Banburyshire's biggest craft fair at Hook Norton goes ahead next month to celebrate its 25th year

There will be a huge assortment of Christmas gift ideas at the Craft Fair in Hook Norton

The first Craft Fair was the brainchild of villager Jan Hughes who is still organising the event which draws hundreds of people from miles around to make an early start on shopping for the festive season.

Held in the beautiful village church, the fair will feature work by more than 40 artists and craftspeople exhibiting from all over the Cotswolds as well as a Grand Draw (with a top prize of £150 cash) and refreshments.

"Last year was a landmark year as it was our 25th anniversary but because of Covid restrictions it had to be cancelled. So although we're a year late, it will still be our 25th anniversary Craft Fair and we're so glad to be hosting it in St Peter's Church as usual," said Mrs Hughes.

These adorable teddy bears are pictured at a previous Hook Norton Craft Fair

"As always there will be a wonderful variety of superb craftspeole and artists displaying their beautiful work and it will be the perfect place to start Christmas shopping for something original, for gifts, for yourself, or for the home. The crafts cover a wonderful range of styles of work, both traditional and contemporary, as well as some completely quirky.

"There will be an extended Font Café serving wonderful home-made savouries and scrumptious cakes, so people can take a break and enjoy a sit-down with refreshments. The fabulous St Peter’s Prize Grand Draw has a cash first prize of £150 along with over 60 other super prizes including several fantastic family hampers, exciting days out and much more, will take place in the afternoon. The fair runs from 10am – 5pm and we look forward to welcoming folk to this lovely event. Entrance is £2 adults, children free."

The crafts being sold at the fair range from paintings to pickles,. There will be metal sculpture, vintage style bags made from recycled velvets and jeans, fused glass work, superb hand crafted wooden kitchen and homeware, unusual wooden wine racks, a silversmith, clocks, several different artists, aran hand knits, pottery, stained glass decorations, wet and dry felted goods, candles, vintage-style knits for adults and children, cutlery repurposed as jewellery, soft toys, traditional toys, rocking horses, a fabulous hand made chocolatier, quilting, decoupage bottles, hand made aromatherapy soaps and products, silk applique cushions, Scandi style Christmas decorations and more.

"Of course this year as Covid is still around it is affecting the crafters and because of individuals suddenly having to isolate, so there may be cancellations up until the last minute but there’s a long waiting list for stalls for this popular event, so plenty of choice for replacement stalls and although the list of crafts may differ from above they will still be wonderfully varied as always," said Mrs Hughes.

The Christmas season gets off to an early start at the Hook Norton Craft Fair

More info from Jan Hughes 01608 737900.