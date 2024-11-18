Banburyshire woman who has spent 30 years supporting her church receives Bishop's award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hook Norton woman who has been fundraising for three decades in support of her village church has received a special award from the Bishop.

Jan Hughes has been honoured with a place as a member of the Fellowship of St Birinus. It is a special award made to people who have made a difference to their church and community.

Mrs Hughes has certainly done that – she is a lay pastoral minister, organiser of St Peter’s Church Font Cafe and is the brains behind of one of the community’s biggest annual events – St Peter’s Church Craft Fair, held every November.

The craft fair attracts craftspeople, artisans and customers from miles around. The event raised £8,000 this month and has raised nearly £130,000 overall.

Jan Hughes and the Bishop of Dorchester are pictured at the presentation ceremony

The award was presented by the Bishop of Dorchester at a special service in Dorchester Abbey.

“St Peter’s remains a constant in this fast evolving village but it’s not just a ‘Sunday church’,” said Mrs Hughes.

"It is of course here for regular services, weddings, funerals, baptisms and civic and other celebrations. It is also a place for the community, hosting charity events to help them with their own fund raising and the Saturday morning free community ‘Font Cafe’ is enjoyed by all ages. The cafe – which has been running for 20 years - is staffed by a lively a team of volunteers. “We dearly want to continue to be available for the community not just pastorally but as a gathering place for so much more at the heart of this wonderful village. That is why our fund raising events are so important.”