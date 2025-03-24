This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A woman who found her mother’s teenage diaries after her death has written a fascinating book on the beautiful teenager’s life and loves.

The contents of Eve Reed’s two small, handwritten journals give a fascinating and often surprising picture of how working class youngsters of the day made the most of post-war freedom and enjoyed themselves.

Milla Reed, of King’s Sutton, discovered the diaries while clearing her mother’s house after her death in 2011.

“I discovered two little 10cm x 6cm pocket diaries from 1951 and 1952, hidden away among unfinished sewing projects,” she said.

Eve Reed pictured on a rare holiday in Nice in 1952. Few working class people went on holiday abroad in those days

“The diaries begin on Mum’s nineteenth birthday. I soon realised why Mum had kept only these two years – it was a very significant time for her. They were very difficult to read but I got the gist and planned to read them properly later. She was brought up in Gillingham, one of the ‘Medway towns’ of Rochester, Chatham and Gillingham in Kent.

“I forgot about the diaries and they resurfaced in 2024, when I typed up the tiny ink writing. I used the camera on my iPhone to expand the tiny words, turning to Twitter and local history Facebook groups to help me decipher the details,” said Ms Reed.

“I was astounded by the interest my project received and the vivid life my spirited Mum described. She was working class, earning £4.50 a week, which is equivalent to around £170 now, yet there are endless trips to the West End, dances, theatres and cinemas.

"It’s astonishing to think that they could afford so much entertainment and seemed to take it for granted – or was it just that Eve seized every opportunity?

The diaries Milla Reed found and transcribed, discovering the fascinating details of her mother's life as a teenager

"The socialising and dating really show young people grabbing life with both hands. My guess is that they were determined to live life to the full after having grown up through WW2.”

Having a phone in your home wasn’t common in the early 1950s and the transcribed diaries show how friends used to met each other from work, or popped into each other’s houses.

Eve worked full time In London, attended night school twice a week and made clothes for friends and family to supplement her income. She also took a two week holiday to Nice in 1952. At the time, only a tiny minority (7 per cent across the decade) travelled abroad - and very few were working class.

“I’ve researched all the shows, books and films Eve mentions and added commentary to the book to help build a picture of the era,” said Ms Reed.

Eve Reed and her first love, Fred who tried hard to win her back

Eve worked hard but had a very busy social diary. In one week in September 1952 she went to Jazz at the Prom on Sunday, had a friend over on Monday, went to the cinema on Tuesday, to a rehearsal at the club on Wednesday, went out for lunch, shopping and to a Norman Wisdom show at the theatre on Thursday, a dance at the NAAFI on Friday and visited the House of Commons and Westminster Abbey on Saturday, rounding off the day with the London Laughs show at the Adelphi Theatre.

"I’ve never come close to three West End shows, a dance and the cinema all in one week – I’m not sure my bank account could stand it either,” said Ms Reed. “The cost of West End theatre tickets in 1951 ranged from five to twenty five shillings, which equates to between £2 and £15 today. I’m sure many of us would go more often if prices were that low.

"Actual prices today range from about £22.50 to £300 so theatre was much more affordable in Eve’s day. Cinema tickets were, on average, just under eight shillings in 1951, which equates to £2.81 in today’s money. In 2025, we are paying around £8, roughly three times as much.”

The other poignant story the diaries reveal is of Eve’s personal life. Eve’s first love was Fred, a carpenter, who can be seen on the book cover. They were together for four years. Ms Reed’s book tells of a reunion many years later, in 2004 – a poignant chapter in the story.

Milla Reed is pictured with her mother on the day Eve was reunited with Fred in 2004

After their relationship ended, she joined a Good Companions club. Then her parents moved away, effectively making her homeless. She moved into digs with some Good Companions friends. This was where she met her husband, Reg Thrush - a singer using the stage name Johnny Miller.

Reg and Eve married in 1954 and had two daughters of whom Milla is the eldest. Milla moved to Kings Sutton in 2011.

"Eventually she met my Dad and married him, although the diaries tell us that Fred tried to win her back. Mum had been evacuated as small child during the war, She always showed bravado but I think underneath, the sense of having been abandoned stayed with her. ”

The diaries are illustrated with photographs Eve had kept. Matching photographs to events was a real labour of love for her daughter.

"It took us a long while to track them down but it was worth it. My sister eventually found the lost albums in her attic,” said Ms Reed. “It wasn’t easy identifying the characters and places but they add so much to the story.

Early reviewers have loved it.

“Wow, what a beautiful insight into a world long gone. It was fascinating to hear about the social aspect of life back in the 1950s,” said Clare Maher.

Gill Angel said: “I think it's fabulous. The words drag you through the book seeking the next joy or heartbreak.’”

“I hope other readers will get the same joy from According to Eve. I think our more senior citizens will love being reminded of times at the edge of their memory. And the next generation can learn what life might have been like for their parents – although Eve may not have been a typical teenager,” said Ms Reed.

To buy the book see here.