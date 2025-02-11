Banburyshire woman, born in Bethlehem, holds Peace for Palestine demo to celebrate 91st birthday

A woman, born in Bethlehem 91 years ago, held a Peace for Palestine demonstration at the weekend to celebrate her birthday.

Carmen Guard was accompanied by a number of friends and supporters who joined her instead of giving her gifts. Others made donations to charity.

Born in 1934, Mrs Guard organised the demonstration in exasperation at the endless war and suffering that has continued in her place of birth for as long as she has been alive.

“I want to use the last years of my life to call for peace and reparation. Don’t let another lifetime of suffering happen,” she said.

Supporters of Carmen Guard's demonstration for Peace for Palestine line the road in Bloxham

Carmen’s parents lived in Jerusalem from 1933 to 1939 and for six years her father, Nevill Barbour, worked as a correspondent for the Times. On returning to the UK, he became Assistant head of the Eastern Service of the BBC.

“When I was born in Bethlehem it was a town surrounded by fields. Now it is surrounded by illegal settlements and a wall twice the height of the Berlin Wall,” she said.

“My family left Palestine and returned to England as WWII was breaking out and I remember the horrors of Belsen when I was a child. I remember too the celebrations when the Berlin Wall came down years later.”

“How have we forgotten our humanity so much that we build new walls and kill innocent people just for land? I have watched war waged against Palestinians my whole life, seen the land and people torn apart. Please, let future generations see peace.”

L - r Nicky Smith and her mother Carmen Guard, celebrating 91 years since her birth in Bethlehem

Nevill Barbour wrote an exceptionally detailed and well researched analysis of the history of the conflict in a book called ‘Nisi Dominis’ published in 1946.

The following year in 1947, after working with a group of Christians, Jews and Muslims he published a potential constitution for a federal state of Palestine with equal governance between all faiths. An exclusive Zionist state, he argued ‘would cause a turmoil in the Near East of which the results cannot be foreseen’.

Mrs Guard said: “I am so very sad to see my father’s word proven true, to have witnessed a lifetime of suffering in the country of my birth. I wanted to use my 91st birthday as a moment to call for peace and justice for the generations that come after me.”

For her 90th birthday last year, Mrs Guard invited friends, family and supporters to donate to charity and thanks to their generosity £1,718.00 was raised for Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Carmen Guard as a child in Palestine

“Since then, in one year, 23,842 Palestinians have been killed and 51,925 injured. Ten children a day lost a limb in Gaza due to bombing. That’s 3,650 legs or arms blown off since last February - every child in Bloxham, South Newington and Milcombe,” said Mrs Guard’s daughter Nicky Smith.

“It is this increase in suffering that caused my mother to organise a quiet demonstration in Bloxham and this year she invites people who care to donate to either Medical Aid for Palestinians or Jewish Voice for Peace which are both highlighted on her Just Giving page.”