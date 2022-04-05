Banburyshire WI group goes The Full Monty to raise funds for Katharine House Hospice

A scrumptious-looking Sausage Plait with caramelised onions - recipe by Janet Knox in the Chacombe WI fundraiser book

The ladies of the group passed over the opportunity to create a Calendar Girls-style calendar for a Full Monty recipe book.

And the resulting publication is filled with tempting recipes from ingredients that most people will have in their store-cupboard.

Alison Castle, group President, said: “In February we usually have a Pot Luck Supper where we all bring something to taste. Then Covid hit and we had to wait until people were confident enough to feel OK to get together for our fundraising.

Alison Castle, President of Chacombe WI, is pictured with the group's new recipe book

"I wanted to do a Calendar Girls calendar but the group was having none of it – so we went with the idea of the cookery book.

"We got everyone to prepare and cook their favourite recipes and Rosy Burke came to do the photos – we had lots to eat and Rosy did a great job,” she said.

“My son Ben is a digital designer and he put it all together."

“The 30 recipes are straightforward to cook. They are ‘home’ recipes with simple ingredients with things we have at home. It’s called The Full Monty because it’s got everything - starters, mains and deserts, with pickles and jams and cakes galore and savouries such as pinwheels and cheese scones,” said Mrs Castle, a dispensary assistant at Springfield Surgery, Brackley.

Sheila Mulligan's delicious Lemon Syllabub - in the desserts section of the book

Funds from the publication, which costs £7.50, will be donated to Katharine House Hospice. The Full Monty is available from Waterstones Bookshop, Banbury, The Old Hall Bookshop Brackley, by email from [email protected] and online at Waterstones_The_Food_Feast_Full_Monty

Charli Wakelin's Gin and Lime Marmelade - a breakfast treat featured in the Chacombe WI recipe book