News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
4 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
4 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
6 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
6 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
7 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Banburyshire village's own Coronation steals King Charles III's thunder

The crowning of one of the area’s most regular trend-setters is set to steal the thunder of King Charles and the Coronation this weekend.

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:07 BST

The Banbury Guardian has been given a sneak preview of how creative personality and local landmark Banksie will look on Saturday, once his ornate crown has been placed on his head.

Banksie is a feature of Middleton Cheney, cared for by his guardian, Chris Wells, who ensures he is suitably dressed for every possible occasion, representing the village at all major events.

Last weekend he greeted visitors from his position on the verge in his Morris Dancing outfit as a contribution to the May Day celebrations taking place all over the country.

Most Popular
Regal Banksie as he will be seen on Friday evening, crowned and looking charming for King Charles III's big dayRegal Banksie as he will be seen on Friday evening, crowned and looking charming for King Charles III's big day
Regal Banksie as he will be seen on Friday evening, crowned and looking charming for King Charles III's big day

This week he has been dressed in full Royal regalia, but with his crown placed on a cushion in front of him, in readiness for his Coronation on Friday evening.

He wears a golden cloak with ermine trimming – called a ‘Supertunica’. Unlike King Charles III’s cloak, which is made of cloth of gold, embellished with motifs including fleur-de-lis, imperial eagles and national floral emblems of red-pink roses, blue thistles and green shamrocks, Banksie’s is a more weather-proof version.

He has his own orb and sceptre and is sharing in the national toast to a glorious reign with a glass of champagne.

A unique cut out cardboard figure, standing on the bank outside 129 Main Road, Banksie’s different guises were recorded in a 2021 book of photographs called Smile, which sold out, raising funds for Middleton’s Foodbank and the Trussell Trust.

Banksie, ready to give passers-by a regal wave with his champagne class over Coronation weekend. Until Friday evening his crown will be placed on a cushion before himBanksie, ready to give passers-by a regal wave with his champagne class over Coronation weekend. Until Friday evening his crown will be placed on a cushion before him
Banksie, ready to give passers-by a regal wave with his champagne class over Coronation weekend. Until Friday evening his crown will be placed on a cushion before him
Related topics:King CharlesCoronationTrussell Trust