Banburyshire villages come together for community bunting project

Bobbie Brown shows her granddaughter ‘Georgina’ the bunting she made at the Bourtons’ Big Bunting Bee project (submitted photo)

Thanks to an impressive team of 22 volunteers who gave fabric, did the cutting, pinning and sewing, there is now over 200m in various lengths and colour of bunting, which will be suitable for future events for decades to come.

The final sewing was done in mid-June at the Bourtons’ Big Bunting Bee, held in the new Bourtons Community Hall, an ideal large space, bathed in natural light where the eight machinists could all sit socially distanced.

Julie Tomlin, who led the project, said: “This is yet another parish-wide project which has brought people together with a common purpose - sewing over 800 pennants is no mean feat, and I am very grateful to everyone who helped.

Some of the volunteers who took part in the Bourtons community bunting project (submitted photo)

"The bunting’s first outing is at our community Wildlife Day and then will be used at various get-togethers and parties throughout this summer.