Banburyshire village set to host week-long Octoberfest event

Church of St James Newbottle to host the village's week-long Octoberfest activities

A small village community on the borders of Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire - Newbottle with Charlton - is aiming to entice people out of their homes after lockdown with a week-long Octoberfest event, which will run from October 9 to 17.

All the events will take place at the medieval parish church of St James Newbottle – with something for everyone.

While most of the performances will feature locally-based artists, the festival is headlined on Thursday October 14 by internationally acclaimed Australian soprano Miriam Allan and top pianist Steven Devine, who will perform the complete English Canzonettas by Haydn ― a rare opportunity to hear this important early cycle.

Earlier this year, Miriam Allan sang at Prince Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Performers from closer by include the Adderbury Ensemble playing much-loved quartets by Haydn, Dvorak and Ravel on Saturday October 9 and popular local acoustic band Scarecrow, who will play songs ranging from traditional folk to jazz and blues on Tuesday October 12.

And on Saturday October 16, there will be a Come and Sing / Come and Play featuring local talent of all levels and ages, with all kinds of music.

Throughout Octoberfest a fascinating exhibition of local history will run in the parish church, and on Sunday October 10 art historian Eleanor Bland will give a talk on the architecture of the church and its neighbouring manor house.

There will be two special services in the church – Harvest Festival for families on Sunday October 9 and, to close Octoberfest, there will be a Festival Evensong on Sunday October 17.