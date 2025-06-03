Banburyshire village scores a big hit with its retro sports day

A retro sports day proved to be a massive hit with residents of Hornton village on Sunday.

The event drew families, friends and neighbours together for a joyful afternoon of community spirit and classic fun. Organised by Sophie Heathcote it was held in the heart of the village and attracted an incredible turnout. Children and teenagers competed in races, football matches and quick cricket, while adults joined in the games or cheered from the sidelines with refreshments in hand.

"There was something for everyone, from sack races and three-legged chaos to hopping races and the ever-entertaining slowest bike race,” said Mrs Heathcote. The cake stall delighted sweet tooths of all ages and the bar was praised for serving ‘the best rosé in town’. A lively raffle added excitement and laughter, with generous prizes and great support from the crowd. Volunteers and teams showed amazing commitment, helping everything run smoothly and ensuring all games were safe, friendly and fun. The Croquet lawn, Jenga area,and penalty shootouts added even more entertainment across the field. The day ended in classic style with a big rounders match, bringing everyone together for one final friendly showdown. Most importantly, the day raised an estimated £400 to support future village events – a heartwarming result for a heartwarming day. “The children had the best afternoon and the grown-ups loved the happy vibes in a beautiful setting,” said one parent.