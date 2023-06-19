Leigh Larkin, Chair of Friends of Hook Norton School, said everyone is invited to enjoy the activities which include a visit by Fairytale Farm, pony rides and lots of stalls and sideshows.

“In 1993, after a 13-year battle to secure a purpose-built school in the village, Hook Norton Primary School on Sibford Road was opened,” he said. “This year, we mark 30 years of teaching at this wonderful village school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"To celebrate, we will be incorporating this into our annual Summer Fete, taking place on Saturday (June 24) from 3pm-6pm. Last year it was a huge success with over 800 visitors from in and around the village. This year, there is even more on offer and all are very welcome to join us.”

HMS Hook Norton will be available for children to play in during the Primary School Summer Fete this Saturday

Hooky school pupils enjoy a large playing field, adventure playground, pond dipping area, an IT suite and library. The school organises numerous residential trips each year and there are visits from scientists, authors and environmentalists.

"Times have certainly changed since the days of arriving at the school with a penny each Monday to pay the Rector,” said Mr Larkin.

“We have Fairytale Farm visiting us at the Fete with guinea pigs and rabbits to cuddle and a local stables is bringing ponies for riding. The village fire-engine will be there alongside the local police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have many traditional games to play, a bouncy castle and hundreds of prizes for children to win. An events arena will be busy throughout the afternoon with children performing their talents.”

Hook Norton Primary School's Summer Fete offers entertainment for the whole family

The fete will also include a fully licensed bar with Hooky beer and Pimms. There will be a barbecue, where hotdogs and burgers will be cooked up. And there will be plenty more refreshments in the traditional tea tent, which will provide visitors with sweet treats. And if that’s not enough there will be more at the Snack Shack.

“This is a fully inclusive event and we’d love everyone to come along and join in the fun,” said Mr Larkin.