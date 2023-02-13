To celebrate this summer’s coronation of King Charles III and bring its current archive up to date for future generations, Middleton Cheney Library is collecting residents’ writings on life between the two events to add to 35 years of documents, photographs and oral history developed by villager historian, Nancy Long.

Those wishing to add their short essay should ensure it is received by the organisers by May 1.

All the material received will be archived. Some will be exhibited in the village library over coronation weekend (Saturday, May 6) and it is hoped an edited book will be published.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (C), Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Queen mother Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, on Coronation day, on June 02, 1953

Those wishing to send their submissions should write from one to five pages of A4 in single spaced Verdana 12 with a maximum of 1,500 words.

It should be headed with a chosen title and author and any notes, references and acknowledgements should be added, along with a brief biography to include some detail about their life in Middleton Cheney and any other relevant information about their activity in the community..

Submissions should be sent as an attachment to [email protected]

The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6, 2023. The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

The Royal Coach carrying the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh as it approached Admiralty Arch on the way to the Abbey on Coronation day

After the service, Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’. Their Majesties will be joined in this procession by other Members of the Royal Family.

At Buckingham Palace, The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

On Sunday, May 7 a special Coronation Concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, with several thousand pairs of tickets to be made available via public ballot.