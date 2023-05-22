News you can trust since 1838
Banburyshire village celebrates life of much-loved resident Nobby Riley with Aunt Sally fundraiser

Hook Norton celebrates the life of much-loved resident Nobby Riley this weekend with a fundraising event for charity.

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:29 BST

Villagers are holding an Aunt Sally competition on Saturday in memory of Nobby Riley, a man who lived all his life in the village, who passed away after a heart attack last November.

The event, in aid of the British Heart Foundation, will take place at The Sun Inn. A final call has gone out for teams from all over the area to take part in the tournament (see contact point below).

Alongside the Aunt Sally competition there will be a barbecue and live music during the evening.

Nobby Riley, who died of a heart attack last November. An Aunt Sally tournament is held on Saturday to raise money for charityNobby Riley, who died of a heart attack last November. An Aunt Sally tournament is held on Saturday to raise money for charity
Nobby Riley was well known throughout Hooky and the local area. Over 1000 attended his funeral at St Peter’s Church and a marquee was erected outside The Sun for the overspill and wake afterwards.

In January, in recognition of his love of quizzing, the village instigated an annual memorial quiz for The Nobby Riley Shield and in March people remembered him at The Pear Tree, coinciding with the Cheltenham Gold Cup - one of his favourite sporting events.

Nobby Riley grew up in Hooky and was involved in many village activities during his childhood. He spent 24 years working with Owen Mumford Ltd in Chipping Norton. He was a keen sportsman, playing for Hook Norton and Milcombe football teams.

He supported the village cricket team and was keen on horse racing. He also played Aunt Sally.

A talented artist, he loved music and was a very keen dancer. He was a very familiar sight in pubs in Hooky and around the area. Many remember his quizzes which were a regular feature of life at The Pear Tree Inn. Quizzes were a passion and he kept many connected during Covid lockdowns by organising regular Saturday night quizzes.

Saturday’s event runs between 12pm - 6pm. The entry cost is £2.50 per person in teams of four. All money raised will go to the charity fund. The point of contact for booking in teams for the Aunt Sally tournament is the pub email address – [email protected] The barbecue will be pay-on-the-day and spectators will be welcome.

