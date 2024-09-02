Banburyshire village asked if it wants 20mph 'advisory' speed limit signs - or would it be more street 'clutter'?
Those living in Kings Sutton are being asked to let their parish councillors know how they feel about the offer of 20mph advisory signs on their streets.
Banbury Guardian correspondent Ronnie Irving said: “Unlike Oxfordshire, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Highways Authority does not have a widespread policy of implementing 20mph speed limits in villages and towns.
"It has nevertheless produced some 20mph signage which the King’s Sutton Parish Council has received. The WNC guidance is that the signs, which specify an advisory 20 MPH, should be placed in varying locations around the village on existing poles and moved around frequently to alert motorists that 30mph may not be appropriate.
“The Parish Council is seeking the views of residents on whether they think that putting up these signs would be beneficial or whether it would just mean more signage ‘clutter’ in the village and make no difference to driving speeds.”
Residents are invited to comment to the parish clerk but should do so quickly as the matter is to be discussed at an upcoming Parish Council meeting.
An increasing number of villages in Oxfordshire have been subjected to the new 20mph limits. Some limits on wide main roads – including the A4260 at Deddington and the A422 at Wroxton – have resulted in complaints about unnecessarily slow limits on roads which do not have history of injury accidents caused by speeding traffic.
