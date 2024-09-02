Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents of a Banburyshire village that is not subject to a 20mph speed limit is asked if it wants 'advisory' signs to reduce traffic speed.

Those living in Kings Sutton are being asked to let their parish councillors know how they feel about the offer of 20mph advisory signs on their streets.

Banbury Guardian correspondent Ronnie Irving said: “Unlike Oxfordshire, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Highways Authority does not have a widespread policy of implementing 20mph speed limits in villages and towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It has nevertheless produced some 20mph signage which the King’s Sutton Parish Council has received. The WNC guidance is that the signs, which specify an advisory 20 MPH, should be placed in varying locations around the village on existing poles and moved around frequently to alert motorists that 30mph may not be appropriate.

Kings Sutton residents are asked whether they would approve of 'advisory' 20mph speed limit signs in their village

“The Parish Council is seeking the views of residents on whether they think that putting up these signs would be beneficial or whether it would just mean more signage ‘clutter’ in the village and make no difference to driving speeds.”

Residents are invited to comment to the parish clerk but should do so quickly as the matter is to be discussed at an upcoming Parish Council meeting.

An increasing number of villages in Oxfordshire have been subjected to the new 20mph limits. Some limits on wide main roads – including the A4260 at Deddington and the A422 at Wroxton – have resulted in complaints about unnecessarily slow limits on roads which do not have history of injury accidents caused by speeding traffic.