A Banburyshire village is aghast at the prospect of new 'super lorries' they fear may cause mayhem on a notorious bottleneck on their main road.

Farthinghoe’s parish council chairman Mick Morris said the new jumbo trucks with trailers, up to 61 feet long, would be funnelled along the A422 through the village as the only obvious road eastwards from the ever-expanding industrial estates of Banbury.

A government legislation earlier this month will allow the super lorries to roll out from May 31.

Mr Morris said: “A Department of Transport (DfT) consultation has been going on for a long time now with trial fleets of trucks in operation. We’re not aware of any steps to deal with the problems they will cause at pinch points such as Farthinghoe which are already untenable.

Lorries struggling to get past each other on the A422 in Farthinghoe

“In the last three years I have alerted our county council, our unitary council and our MP of this impending problem and have heard no response.

"Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire are now saturated with enormous logistics warehouses, with more in the planning pipeline. Our roads will also be saturated with these new ‘more efficient trucks in no time. Action is needed now,” he said.

Some have suggested the lorries and longer semi-trailers (LSTs) may come to grief over hump back bridges. One local councillor asked what the purpose was of spending so much on HS2 while expanding road haulage.

Farthinghoe has been frustrated by years of delays to a £30+m plan for a by-pass for the village.

Currently lorries up to 54 feet long, carrying up to 44 tonnes, are allowed on UK roads. The new semi-trailers will be six feet, nine inches longer than a standard semi-trailer and can be towed by a lorry. The weight limit remains the same.

The Government believes the large trucks are safe for use and will contribute to managing a nationwide lack of drivers. It says because they will carry more, there will be fewer lorries on the roads, reducing carbon emissions while boosting the economy.

The DfT statement said: “Longer lorries and longer semi-trailers on roads will save 70,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from being released into the air.

“(They) will be introduced to Great Britain’s roads to support the government’s priority to grow the economy, boost productivity, slash road emissions and support supply chains. (They) will be able to transport fast-moving consumer goods and retail products, as well as waste packaging, parcels and pallets.

“These new lorries will move the same volume of goods, but will use 8 per cent fewer journeys than current trailers. This will generate an expected £1.4 billion in economic benefits and take one standard-size trailer off the road for every 12 trips.

The move follows an 11-year trial to ensure LSTs are used safely on roads. Operators will be encouraged to put extra safety checks and training in place.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said operators will be legally required to ensure appropriate route plans and risk assessments are made to take the unique specifications of LSTs into account. And he said the new vehicles are also expected to cause less wear on the roads than conventional lorries due to the type of steering axle used.

