Banburyshire Treasure Hunt for chest containing hundreds of pounds leads up to Steam and Country Fair

A Treasure Hunt for a buried chest containing hundreds of pounds will lead up to this year’s Bloxham Steam and Country Fair – and it starts on Monday.

The Great Bloxham Rally Treasure Hunt is billed to be an adventure like no other and an exciting prelude to one of the Banbury area’s oldest and biggest country spectacles.

Starting on Monday (June 12) participants will have the opportunity to solve a set of clues at home over five days.

The twist happens the following Saturday, June 17 when 20 finalists will venture from their homes to solve the last clues that lead to a buried treasure chest. Within the chest awaits £200 in cash and a family ticket to The Great Bloxham Rally.

Banbury Steam and Country Fair attracts crowds from far away with its superb collection of working exhibits

Organising team spokesman Nathan Portlock-Allen said: “As well as solving the clues during the week, participants must share a copy of our rally poster on their own Facebook page. The top 20 participants with the most shares and likes on their post, along with providing the correct answers to the week-long puzzles, will be chosen to take part in the exhilarating final race for the cash prize on Saturday.”

The Great Bloxham Rally Treasure Hunt offers a unique blend of virtual exploration and real world excitement. Each day, a new clue will be unveiled, guiding participants closer to the ultimate prize. On the final day, the adventure reaches its climax as participants follow the last set of clues to unearth the buried treasure chest.

"We wanted to create an unforgettable treasure hunt experience that combines the thrill of online discovery with the excitement of a real-world treasure hunt," said Mr Portlock-Allen. "Participants will have the chance to test their problem-solving skills and immerse themselves in an adventure filled with mystery and anticipation."

To participate in the treasure hunt visit the Facebook page on Monday, June 12 at 9am for the first clue. Form teams with friends and family and get ready to unravel the clues.

The Banbury Steam and Country Fair is a hugely popular annual event held near Bloxham

The Bloxham Steam and Country Fair is an annual event that celebrates the rich heritage and machinery of Banburyshire. It takes place on June 24 – 25 and promises two-days of spectacle with non-stop entertainment, thrills and family-friendly fun.

A highlight for Saturday will be a breathtaking flypast by the legendary BBMF Lancaster Bomber. There will be an authentic Wild West re-enactment display and battle in which performers recreate the thrilling showdowns and intense duels of the frontier era.

Onlookers will be amazed by an extreme bike battle display team, defying gravity with their impressive stunts, skill and precision as they push the limits of what is possible on two wheels.

This year's event will feature evening opening from 6pm on Saturday, with steam engines chugging through the venue, treats from a variety of food stores and music from Pete Watkins and Beth Morris from BBC's The Voice. There will be special tickets exclusively for the Saturday evening entertainment at £3 for adults and £1 for children.

Farm and industrial engines from a different era - some wonderful exhibits can be seen at the Banbury Steam and Country Fair

On Sunday the mighty Spitfire will be a big attraction. There will be curated market featuring handcrafted items and captivating artworks. Visitors can try the army climbing wall and there will be displays by the emergency services.

For more information and enquiries, please visit – bloxhamrally.com – or follow on Facebook.

There is something for everyone at the Steam and Country Fair held on Smiths Fields, outside Bloxham