Banburyshire tennis players get switched on with fantastic new floodlights
An official event was held on Saturday evening to unveil the new LED lights. The Kings Sutton Tennis Club (KSTC) combined the event with its annual Finals Day for their various intra-club tournaments.
Jerry Wright, KSTC chairman told 100 members and guests that this major milestone in the club’s development followed over three decades of campaigning to get floodlights installed.
He thanked Banbury Charities, Cherwell Valley Silos and club members for their generous contributions to the fundraising for the lights and to King’s Sutton Parish Council for its support throughout the planning process.
The lights were switched on by 82-year-old John Williams (the club’s oldest playing member) and John Pennock (believed to be the club’s oldest former member, aged 92). Mr Pennock had double cause for celebration as his grandson, Jordan Robinson, won the Men’s Singles Final.
