A Hornton schoolboy is getting used to the cold – or wearing a hat – after having his head shaved for a cancer charity.

Morgan Walther-Gaby, 11, took up the challenge of raising £1,000 for Sarcoma UK. He decided to raise the money after his step-Mum Kelly Best, 25, was told she needed chemo treatment for her cancer.

The fund has swelled to over £2,500 after his Dad, Matt, who runs the King’s Head in Napton, raised £1,000 by having his own head shaved.

Morgan’s hair was shaved off in a fun-filled evening at The Red Lion, Horley on February 28.

Jake Newby shaves Morgan Walther-Gaby's hair to raise sponsorship for a fund to help Sarcoma UK

His Mum Katie Walther said: “The evening was really good with lots of people turning out to support Morgan.

"The Red Lion at Horley were great hosts and Jake Newton from Newton’s Barbers in Banbury came along to do the head shaving.

“I think that Morgan's act of kindness and support is a reflection of the lovely young man he is growing up to be. I would like to thank everyone that has donated so far - people have been so generous and their support and love means a lot."

A raffle was also held to pull in the pounds.

Morgan Walther-Gaby and his Dad, Matt Gaby, who had his own head shaved to boost the total

Morgan said: "I want Kelly to know that if she loses her hair due to the chemo, she's not doing it alone.”

The fund is still open and supporters can donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/morgan-walther-gaby

Sarcoma is a rare cancer with only 15 people being diagnosed each day in the UK. As with all cancers, early diagnosis is important and Sarcoma UK is doing its best to help people get diagnosed as soon as possible.