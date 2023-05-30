Banbury area riders are pleading with drivers to ‘slow down’ after official figures show many horse and human deaths and injuries - in spite of a Highway Code change.

The Highway Code says motorists must pass at a maximum of 10mph and two metres away from horses

The driving guidelines changed in January 2022 asking motorists to pass horses on the road at a maximum of 10mph and with a gap of two metres (six feet) between car and animal.

But statistics from the British Horse Society (BHS) show that since the beginning of 2023, six equine fatalities have been logged via the BHS’s ‘Horse i’ app across the UK. In Oxfordshire alone, 13 equine road safety incidents have been logged.

There were 3,552 equine related road incidents, with 68 horse deaths, 125 injured and 139 human injuries last year. The reports show a notable 21 per cent increase in spite of the new rules.

Georgina Chapman, owner and director of Rimells Saddlers, Shipston on Stour, said the frequency of bad driving has increased considerably.

“I am getting regular reports from customers of all ages about the frightening regularity of drivers speeding past and making dangerous overtakes. This is unacceptable,” she said.

"We are all road users and should be working to make it as safe as possible. As riders, we do as much as is physically possible and other road users not doing their part makes it 100 times more dangerous for all.

"It takes less than 30 seconds to slow down to 10 mph and give as much room as possible. Horses riding double is becoming a necessity for safety, so please be patient; it is not just for our safety but for yours.

"We all appreciate that roads are busier than ever, but I urge all road users to just give each other space and time. For riders, I urge everyone to wear high viz at all times. Without high-viz it can be difficult to see horses and riders, even on a sunny day.

“You have a responsibility to keep your horse safe and be as visible as possible. Whilst people may not be able to take their hands off the reins, we can always give an exaggerated nod and a smile in thanks."

Rider Jess Doidge of North Newington said: “I’ve have had many cars fly past me, especially on the North Newington to Shutford Road. I just wanted to send out the new rules in the Highway Code regarding horse riders, as they have changed.

"It was about seven years ago that a horse I used ride was killed in this village after being hit by a car.

"Horses, no matter how well trained they are, are animals; you wouldn’t want to be hit by one in your car, so of course, the slower you are passing and the more space you give, the lower the likelihood of damage being caused to everyone.

“Also, thank you in advance to everyone who does take the time to slow down. I’m not always in the position to to thank you, as that requires me to take a hand off the reins, which isn’t always safe,” she said.