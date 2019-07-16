Banburyshire public invited to question health bosses

Banburyshire residents are invited to hear how Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) is managing health services in Oxfordshire and those that stretch across the county boundaries.

OCCG’s Board meeting will be held in public next Thursday, July 25 at the Corn Exchange, Witney from 9am - 12.45pm.

The meeting will include an update from the chief executive Louise Patten on current issues and the progress OCCG is making to improve patient care. There will also be a report on its finances.

The public can ask questions by submitting them in advance at least 48 hours before the meeting to oxon.gpc@nhs.net

Agenda and papers will can be found on www.oxfordshireccg.nhs.uk/about-us/occg-board-meetings.htm from today (Thursday).