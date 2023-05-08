Banburyshire man who built fastest shed unveils latest creation - a motorised wheelie bin.

A Banburyshire man who built the fastest shed and the longest scooter has unveiled his latest creation - a motorised wheelie bin.

Kevin Nicks and his motorised wheelie bin

Multiple world-record holder Kevin Nicks, 58, of Great Rollright has converted his refuse container into a mode of transport - and made it fully road worthy.

The serial world record holder says it is now the only wheelie bin in the world that is taxed.

Mr Nicks said it was the latest in his list of quirky builds that includes not only the world record-holding shed but also the world's fastest wheelbarrow that travels up to a speed of 53.85mph.

Kevin Nicks negotiates the potholes in his blue motorised wheelie bin

He has also made the world's fastest motorised BMX bike and the world's longest mobility scooter, measuring six metres (22 feet).

The self-employed designer and builder said his new motorised domestic blue road legal wheelie bin was legal to drive on the road - but he hadn't ventured out on it yet.

He said: "It's based on a mobility scooter but at the moment it's the only wheelie bin in the world that's taxed. It's got an electric motor because I'm very green even though it's blue.

"I can go on the road but I'm not sure what the police would make of it. Mostly I take it on a trailer. It's just a bit of fun. It makes people smile."

Kevin Nicks is pictured on last year's invention, the longest scooter - as long as an elephant

Mr Nicks started a mobility scooter repair business doing sales and repairs but his interest in engineering started many years ago with Lego.

"I've always built things," he said. "Have I got a piece of paper saying I'm an engineer? No. But have I built things no one else has ever done before? Yes I have."

He likes to cruise around on his world's longest scooter with its 'Long Vehicle' sticker at the back and he takes the shed to cheer people up in care homes and schools.

However, Mr Nicks said that people don't always see the funny side. "What is fascinating though is that when you post something on social media the negative people come out of the woodwork. I have a big following and I try to reply to them all but those people I shower them with kindness.

Seen frequently on Banburyshire roads - the famous 'fastest shed on wheels'

"I'm often asked what I do it for - it's for fun. I like doing things that are different; I have the shed, the wheelie bin and the wheelbarrow which is just insane.

"Rather than doing the same thing, I am trying to build different machines. I did the world’s longest mobility scooter which is a bit of fun."

Mr Nicks hit the headlines last year when he revealed the invention which measured 6m (22ft) - as long as an elephant.

He said: “I just thought I would take a look at mobility scooter records and discovered the last one was 10ft four inches long. I thought, ‘oh, I could so beat that!'.