Banburyshire jazz-pop singer releases new track with Grammy winning duo

A Banburyshire singer has released a new track with Grammy winning duo Jazztronica duo NK-OK and David Mrakpor of Blue Lab Beats.

Jazz-pop singer Eva Gadd’s new release, Get It, is described as ‘mesmerising’, and was released by Blue Adventure Records last week. The new track was produced by Jazztronica duo NK-OK and David Mrakpor of Blue Lab Beats, with whom Gadd recently signed.

Gadd – of Hornton - is fast becoming known for her ability to combine emotive lyrics with compelling melodies and has won the support of BBC Introducing – who were ‘blown away by her incredible vocals and flawless production’.

"Many of my songs so far have been acoustic voice and piano,” said Gadd. “Having the chance to work with co-writers Namali and David of Blue Lab Beats has given my music a fascinating new dimension and watching them work in the studio in London has been a real insight for me."

Eva Gadd's new collaboration has resulted in a new release, Get It

Get It is the second release from a forthcoming EP, though it was actually the first project the artists worked on together in the studio. The creative process kicked off with a Blue Lab Beats track titled Get It; which immediately inspired Eva to use the words as the concept for the song.

She said: “I was excited to start working on Get It straight after I heard the demo. The words flowed so easily and I loved the relaxed groove and guitar riff. I envisioned adding stacks of vocal harmonies which are now a prominent feature of the finished song.”

The 23-year-old singer songwriter is building her live performance work locally and nationally. Her songs have been played on BBC Radio Devon and Cornwall and BBC Radio Oxford. Her debut single, Breathing, gained recognition from Spotify’s big playlists including New Music Friday and Fresh Finds UK.

Gadd is still on a high from performing on the BBC Introducing stage at Truck Festival in July. 2023 has also seen her on stage at Beat Herder Festival in Lancashire and the O2 Academy Oxford.

The cover of Eva Gadd's new track, Get It

BBC Introducing presenter Sarah Gosling said: “There are some artists whose voice just touches your soul immediately and that was my response to Eva Gadd.”

The collaboration with Blue Lab Beats perfectly showcases Eva’s delicate vocal tones and the unique versatility of her voice and lyrics complement the stylish jazztronica groove Blue Lab Beats are well known for.

Born in north Oxfordshire, Gadd studied popular music at Falmouth University in Cornwall graduating with a first class honours degree.

She has always wanted to be a musician and plays piano as well as sings. “There really was never a plan B,” she said.

Neo-soul jazz singer Eva Gadd, who has released a track with Grammy award-winning duo NK-OK. Picture by Kemka Ajoku

From earliest days she regaled family with Disney film hits of the moment, later joining the choir which featured in Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Nutcracker Suite, attending music college in Stratford and taking lessons with a well respected vocal coach.Gadd’s song-writing inspiration is taken from Amy Winehouse, Adele and Lianne La Havas in her teenage years; her style also has roots in the outstanding talents of Olivia Dean, Eloise and Rachel Chinouriri.

Having started writing her own songs in 2019 at Uni, she quickly amassed an enviable catalogue with a view to spotlighting some compositions for release.